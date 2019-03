You don’t have to drive far to see wildflowers blooming in San Diego. In fact, if you head over to Mission Trails Regional Park, you will find plenty of poppies and other flowers showing off their pretty petals. Try embarking on the Kwaay Paay Peak Hike near State Route 52 for a quick, easy way to see the wildflowers. Within an hour into the hike, you’ll spot an array of blue bonnets, violets, and poppies.