San Marcos-based brewery, Wild Barrel Brewing Co., has opened a second location in Temecula.

The 2,500 square foot tasting room opened Nov. 15 in a strip mall near the Promenade Temecula, according to reports. The tasting room has 16 beers on tap as of now, with plans to increase to 23 beers in coming weeks.

Wild Barrel Brewing Co. was founded in 2017 and primarily features sour beers and IPAs. The brewery also has barrel-aged sours, imperial stouts and barley wines.