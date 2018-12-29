A man was killed in a shooting a quiet Pacific Beach neighborhood Saturday morning. Police said three suspects took off in a stolen SUV after the shooting. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports. (Published 5 minutes ago)

A man was fatally shot at a home in Pacific Beach early Saturday morning and police say three suspects fled the scene in a stolen SUV currently being sought throughout San Diego.

As of 7:45 a.m., the suspects and the stolen SUV had not been found. The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said the vehicle is a white 2015 Lexus RX350 with the license plate 7NWK357.

The SDPD said the deadly shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Wilbur Avenue. The typically quiet neighborhood is located just off Soledad Mountain Road.

When officers arrived at the home, they discovered a 44-year-old man lying on the floor, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital but died at 2:30 a.m., police confirmed.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The SDPD said there were several other residents and people inside the home at the time of the shooting. Three suspects – all men described as being in their 20s to 30s – fled the scene in the white SUV, which belonged to one of the people who had been inside the home.

SDPD Lt. Matthew Dobbs said anyone who spots the stolen vehicle should immediately call 911. Do not approach the vehicle, as the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation is ongoing; police have not yet determined a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information on this case can call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

As residents woke up Saturday morning in the Pacific Beach neighborhood, many were shocked to see officers all over the street and even more surprised to learn what had happened at one of the homes along Wilbur Avenue.

“This is really new to me – it’s not like our neighborhood for something like this to happen,” resident Irene Jernegan told NBC 7.

No other information was available.

