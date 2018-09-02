Ashley Iverson says she has spent most of her life battling anxiety and depression.

Iverson’s husband, Corey Iverson, was a firefighter killed in the Thomas Fire last year. Now, she is launching a foundation in her husband’s memory dedicated to first responders suffering from the mental and emotional impacts of the job.

“The job impacts them whether you want to admit it or think it or not,” Iverson told NBC 7. “What they see and do on a daily basis is something that the human brain can only compartmentalize for so long."

The day one of Cory's fire captains committed suicide from jumping off the Pine Valley bridge brought these silent battles closer to home. “Corey came home, I saw fear in his eyes for the first time,” she said.

Iverson hopes the Iverson Foundation for Active Awareness can help reduce the rates of suicide, anxiety, divorce and other stressors in the lives of first responders.

Nearing the anniversary of her husband's death, the foundation is already starting to set up events, helping save those who save everyone else.

“As strange as it sounds, Corey has given me legs,” she added. “He’s given me the gift of being able to find my purpose for being on this planet.”