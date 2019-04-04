The wife and family of a man shot and killed by San Diego police Wednesday in San Ysidro say they still have several questions that, to this point, have gone unanswered.

Alfonzo Cervantes Jr., 50, was shot inside the Travelodge RV park after he pointed his rifle at responding officers. The San Diego Police Department was called to the park by witnesses reporting Cervantes fired rounds from his rifle and aimed it at people on the property.

His wife Monica Torrez told NBC 7 Cervantes, known to friends as Poncho, made surfboards for a living at a shop in Oceanside.

She mentioned she last saw him at breakfast that morning. When she returned home she found the RV park taped off by police and a neighbor told her that her husband was shot and killed in an altercation with SDPD.

Torrez said her husband battled addiction. She said he had been clean for a while but fears a relapse may have led to the confrontation with police. Witnesses told NBC 7 that Cervantes displayed odd behavior before police arrived.

Cervantes and Torrez shared four children, including a daughter who is pregnant. Neighbors described the father as a quiet family man.

Torrez said she didn't know where her husband's rifle came from.

Witnesses described the suspect's rifle as an AK-47, but investigators have yet to confirm the weapon model or if it was equipped with a high-capacity magazine. The rifle was loaded when officers recovered it, according to SDPD.

SDPD Acting Captain Anthony Dupree said witnesses reported Cervantes fired two shots inside the complex before police arrived.

The officer who fired the shots was placed on administrative duty while the shooting is being investigated, per SDPD protocol. His name was not released, but SDPD said he is a 2-and-a-half-year veteran of the department.

Suspect Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting In San Ysidro