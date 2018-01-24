From the smash hit revival of "Hello, Dolly!" to the beloved musical "Wicked" to the Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Cats," some of Broadway's most popular shows will make their way to San Diego this coming season.

Oct. 2-7, 2018: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Oct. 31 - Nov. 25, 2018: Wicked

Nov. 27 - Dec. 2, 2018: Waitress

Jan. 15 - 20, 2019: Hello, Dolly!

Feb. 20 - March 3, 2019: Disney's Aladdin

April 16 - 21, 2019: Cats

May 14 - 19, 2019: Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

May 28 - June 2, 2018: Fiddler on the Roof

July 9 - 14, 2019: Miss Saigon

July 23 - 28, 2019: The Book of Mormon





The packed upcoming season includes several shows still playing on The Great White Way, including the popular "Wicked," the hit revival of "Hello, Dolly!" and Sara Bareilles' "Waitress."

The season also offers plenty of shows for the whole family, including Disney's "Aladdin," still playing in New York and Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," which just closed on Broadway last month.

Several of the productions return to San Diego by popular demand. "The Book of Mormon" is always a hit in America's Finest City, and audiences quickly bought up tickets to the feel-good story about Carole King's life, "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical."

Individual tickets have not gone on sale for the 2018 - 2019 season yet. The only way to guarantee tickets is by becoming a season ticket subscriber.

