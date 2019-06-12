NBC 7's Danielle Radin is at the Cisco Live conference at the convention center learning about a new wireless system that will be faster and stronger than what is available now. (Published 57 minutes ago)

Wifi 6 is Coming Soon: What Is It?

Your phones, computers, and tablets will soon be faster thanks to a wifi upgrade. It's called Wifi 6, and experts at tech giant, Cisco, say it should be rolled out in the next 12 to 18 months.

At Cisco Live at the convention center in downtown San Diego, tech experts explained that it will be four times faster than what is currently possible on the wireless system we use, known as Wifi 5.

"It is more powerful than any wifi we've ever had," said Todd Nightingale, Senior Vice President of Cisco Meraki. "It has better voice and video connections. Your videos and Facetimes will be crisp and clear."

It will also help enhance experiences in augmented and virtual reality through lower latency, which will lead to less lag time.

Another benefit of Wifi 6 will be longer battery life for most devices, Nightingale said Wednesday.

"Wifi 5 uses a big chunk of your battery life," said Nightingale. "Wifi 6 opens up the possibility of all these devices we use lasting on batteries not just for days, but years at a time."

When Wifi 5 was released, the average U.S. household had about five devices in it. Now, the average household has about nine devices in it, which is dragging down wifi speeds.

Wifi 6 will resolve that issue, allowing devices to work in close proximity of each other without drag when users are browsing the internet and downloading content.