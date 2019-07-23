Too Hot for Some Fish to Survive in Lake Poway

Delayed summer temperatures are to blame for a high number of dead fish in Lake Poway. With a temperature of 74 degrees, the water is deadly for trout.

A city spokesperson said at least 30 dead fish were picked up from Lake Poway in the last three weeks. It's no cause for alarm, according to the city. This is a natural occurrence.

"It's gross and it smells," said Kelcie Morrissey, 18, a fishing assistant for campers at Lake Poway. "Recently, it's been the past week I've started seeing it."

Morrissey said children at the day camp were trying to fish in a popular cove but found dead fish floating in the water.

From the 5,000 trout stocked over the spring, not enough were caught, city officials said.

They say the trout stock has survived longer than usual due to delayed hot summer temperatures.

Now that it’s warmer, the fish are not able to survive because trout like cold water.

Lake Poway is scheduled to stock fish again Friday. The lake is currently telling those fishing not to catch and release but to catch and keep.

A city official said there are growing fish populations on the shoreline, a sign of healthy lake water.