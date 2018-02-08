A neglected white tiger cub was moved Thursday to her new surroundings at the Alpine animal sanctuary she calls home.

The unnamed cub was seized in Louisiana from people who had expected to raise the animal as an exotic pet but soon realized the level of care needed to keep a tiger.

Volunteers and staff at Lions Tigers & Bears Big Cat and Exotic Animal Sanctuary moved the cub from quarantine into her new surroundings.

At first, the cub was unsure of the grass and appeared to want to return to the transfer crate.

Members of the public can visit the cub by appointment, according to the sanctuary’s website. Visits cost adults $33 weekdays, $38 weekends. Children 12 and under pay $16 to visit. The sanctuary is open to the public Wednesday through Saturday.

The cub will live the rest of her life at the Alpine facility which is home to several other large cats and animals.

They are taking votes on her name as part of a fundraising effort. Right now, the name leading the contest is Nola.

Nola was the name of the northern white rhino at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park that died in November 2015.