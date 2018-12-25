Where, How to Recycle Your Christmas Tree

Now that Christmas has come and gone, the city of the San Diego is starting its annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program.

Starting Wednesday, San Diego residents can drop their clean, undecorated Christmas trees to any of the 16 drop-off locations within the city to recycle it.

The trees will be turned into mulch, compost and wood chips. By recycling the trees, it reduces the amount of trash going into the Miramar Landfill, according to the city's Environmental Services Department.

The recycling also helps the city meet its sustainability goals, the department said. There is also a benefit for residents as well. The mulch, compost and wood chips are available for pick up to residents for free at Miramar Landfill.

Drop-off locations are:

Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Towns gate Dr. (lower parking

lot);

Encanto, Cielo Drive at Woodman Street;

Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Dr.;

La Jolla, Kate Sessions Memorial Park, corner of Mt. Soledad Road and Loring Street;

Logan Heights, Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave.;

Miramar, The Greenery at the Miramar Landfill, 5180 Convoy St. (north of state Route 52);

Mission Bay, Sea World Drive at Pacific Highway;

Oak Park, Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive (in Gloria's Mesa parking lot);

Ocean Beach, Robb Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St.;

Otay Mesa/Nestor, Montgomery Waller Community Park (lower parking lot on the southeast corner of Palm Avenue and Beyer Boulevard);

Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 W. Bernardo Dr.;

Rancho Penasquitos, Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Rd.;

San Diego State University, Parking Lot 17C off of Alvarado Rd.;

Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Dr.;

Tierrasanta, De Portola Middle School, 11010 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.;

University City, Swanson Pool, 3585 Governor Drive.

The recycling program runs through Jan. 23. After Jan. 23, residents can drop off their trees at Miramar Landfill, where trees are accepted year round.

Residents outside the city of San Diego may also recycle their trees by using their green yard waste bin on designated collection day. Make sure to cut trees down to at least four feet to fit into the container.