What's Open, Closed on Memorial Day 2019

All San Diego County administrative offices and libraries will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Here’s a look at what else will be closed and open around our region for this holiday.

Open

Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center will be open.

County parks, campgrounds, and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open as usual, with a few exceptions. To view more information visit the city’s website.

All county essential services such as law enforcement and emergency animal control response will remain open.

Closed

The city’s Miramar Landfill and the Miramar Recycling Center will be closed along with all city recreation centers and pools.

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed including Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building.

San Diego County Superior Court will close.

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets and yellow zones within the city of San Diego will not be enforced. Red, white, and blue zones are still enforced every day. For more information, visit the city’s website.

County offices will reopen with their regular hours on Tuesday.