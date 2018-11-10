What's Open, Closed for Veterans Day in San Diego

Base Honor Guard members represented by all services of the military stand in a formation during a Veterans Day Ceremony, Nov. 10, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans and coincides with Armistice Day and Remembrance Day which are celebrated in other countries, marking the anniversary of the end of World War I (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Donald Hudson)

Government offices in the city, state and the federal level will be closed Monday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.

In the city of San Diego, all administrative offices, libraries, recreation centers and city pools will be closed. Tecolote Nature Center will also be closed.

City-run facilities that will remain open Monday include Miramar Landfill, Chollas Vicente Reservoir, golf courses, Mission Trails Park and all skate parks.

Parking meters, parking restrictions and yellow zones won’t be enforced.

County offices, libraries and animal shelters will also be closed Monday. Essential services, including sheriff’s and emergency animal control services, will be opened and staffed.

The city of Vista offices will remain open and operating under normal hours.

All county parks and campgrounds will remain open during normal business hours, except for Lakeside Community Center, Fallbrook Community Center and Spring Valley Community Center. The 4S Ranch recreation center office will be closed but the park will remain open.

Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit System buses, trains and trolleys will operate on a normal weekday schedule.