What’s Closed on Memorial Day 2018

All San Diego County administrative offices and libraries will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

County parks, campgrounds, and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open as normal, with a few exceptions.

The following will be closed:

The Fallbrook Community Center

The Lakeside Community Center and Teen Center

The Spring Valley Gym and Community Center

The Spring Valley Teen Centers/REC Clubs

The 4S Ranch Sports Park office will be closed for regular business, but adult hockey activities and all fields will remain open for regular use

Parking meetings, yellow and green zones, and 1- to 2-hour parking zones will not be enforced Monday, according to the City of San Diego’s website.

Other parking violations will be enforced in beach communities during the three-day holiday weekend.

Be sure to double check all parking signs.

County offices will reopen with their regular hours on Tuesday.

In Chula Vista, all city recreation centers, pools and libraries will be closed along with city offices and facilities. Trash removal within the city of Chula Vista will be delayed one day.