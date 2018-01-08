What to Know Before You Sign Up For a Gym Membership

It's a common New Year's resolution, to get back in shape with eating better, running or signing up for a gym membership.
If you’re planning on joining a gym, make sure you work out your body and not your bank account.
Before you make a long-term commitment, NBC 7 Responds has some tips before you sign up for a new gym membership:
- Be ready to walk away from a facility if they are pressuring you to sign a contract or make a decision.
- Tour the gym at the time of day you plan on working out. Make sure the facility is not too crowded and the equipment you want to use is available.
- Ask gym representatives for a trial period membership. Many gyms will give you a temporary pass but some of those passes can automatically turn into a full membership, so know the rules.
- Ask about discounts or upgrades if you pay for a full year up front.
- Sign up at the end of the month. The gym might be willing to give you a deal if they are trying to hit a monthly quota.
- Get your membership deal and pricing in writing and in a contract you can take home and read. If a gym tells customers they cannot take a copy of the contract home, consider this a red flag.
- Pay close attention to the rules for canceling your membership contract. Gym memberships can be some of the hardest contracts to break, even if you move out of the area.