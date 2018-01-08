What to Know Before You Sign Up For a Gym Membership

NBC 7's Consumer Bob shares advice for locals looking to join a gym as a part of their new year's resolution. (Published 3 hours ago)

It's a common New Year's resolution, to get back in shape with eating better, running or signing up for a gym membership.

If you’re planning on joining a gym, make sure you work out your body and not your bank account.

Before you make a long-term commitment, NBC 7 Responds has some tips before you sign up for a new gym membership:









Be ready to walk away from a facility if they are pressuring you to sign a contract or make a decision.

Tour the gym at the time of day you plan on working out. Make sure the facility is not too crowded and the equipment you want to use is available.

Ask gym representatives for a trial period membership. Many gyms will give you a temporary pass but some of those passes can automatically turn into a full membership, so know the rules.

Ask about discounts or upgrades if you pay for a full year up front.

Sign up at the end of the month. The gym might be willing to give you a deal if they are trying to hit a monthly quota.

Get your membership deal and pricing in writing and in a contract you can take home and read. If a gym tells customers they cannot take a copy of the contract home, consider this a red flag.

Pay close attention to the rules for canceling your membership contract. Gym memberships can be some of the hardest contracts to break, even if you move out of the area.



