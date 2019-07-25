What to Know Before Buying Pet Insurance

Keeping your pets healthy can be expensive, that’s one reason more people are turning to pet insurance. NBC 7's Consumer Bob has more details. (Published 25 minutes ago)

Pet Insurance, What You Need to Know

Keeping your pets healthy can be expensive. That’s one reason more people are turning to insurance, according the Jerrica Owen with the San Diego Humane Society.

"Pet Insurance is definitely becoming more and more common," said Owen.

For pet owners, there are things to consider when shopping for insurance.

The cost of a pet's health insurand is going to vary based on the breed, age and gender of the animal.

"There are certain breeds that are predispositioned to various different genetic things that may happen," said Owen.

In the case of dogs and cats, purebreds could cost more because of the risk of hereditary conditions. And don't expect to have pre-existing conditions covered. Most pet insurance policies exclude them.

There are different levels of coverage, basic coverage is the least expensive option. These plans typically cover injuries, illness and poisoning.

Comprehansive care cost more but covers more, too. In addition to the benefits of basic coverage, they typically cover office visits, prescriptions and x-rays.

There is also pet well care. These plans cover preventative care, vaccinations along with flea and heart work prevention.

Some plans are geared more towards accidents and injuries, other plans may be geared toward wellness and vacinations, spay and neuter, dental and routine things.

Before you purchase, make sure to check for details about the deductibles, annual limits and reimbursement methods.

As with any type of insurance you need to read the policy closely before signing anything.

Jerrica Owen says having that insurance and having that coverage at a time you're not expecitng it is going to be very beneficial.