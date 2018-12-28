NBC 7’s Danielle Radin shows you a car getting a lot of attention this year: the Audi R8 V10 Plus. (Published 35 minutes ago)

What to Expect at the San Diego International Auto Show 2018

The San Diego International Auto Show features an incredible variety of new vehicles at the convention center downtown, including over 400 vehicles from more than 30 global manufacturers.

More than 20 newly unveiled cars are on display at the show this year. The wide selection of 2018 and 2019 model-year vehicles feature the newest technology to enhance the driving experience.

A car getting a lot of attention this year is the Audi R8 V10 Plus. It is one of the fastest cars at the auto show, with the ability to go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds.

The same car used in the Iron Man movies, this car will only set you back about $218,000. What a bargain!

"I like it, but it's a convertible. If you roll it, you hurt!" said Melvin Bechtel, a retired car mechanic from Chula Vista.

When not captivated by the cars, show visitors can participate in exciting, fun new features, family entertainment, and interactive activities.

Visitors in the back of the convention center had fun test driving cars. Italian luxury car manufacturer, Alfa Romeo had two models that anyone could sign up to drive. Potential drivers must scan their licenses and take a breathalyzer test.

This year Jeep is showing off the power of their automobiles with a thrilling obstacle course that takes passengers on a 30 degree incline.

"It's great to see all the cars and see the new technology they're coming out with," said Shannon Vanarsdale, 19, of El Cajon. "Like cars that parallel park themselves. That is so crazy and kind of scary."

The auto show will run through Sunday, December 30. General admission tickets are $15 for adults, $11 for children ages 7-12, $12 for seniors age 62 and older and $12 for military.

Active and Retired Military can get free tickets at their local San Diego Nissan Dealer (while supplies last).