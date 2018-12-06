What to Expect This Year at December Nights 2018

The holidays are a time for cheer and this year the 41st annual Balboa Park December Nights will kick off the season.

The free celebration is Friday, Dec. 7 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 8 from noon to 11 p.m.

It's Balboa Park's biggest event of the year. vendors, and performances by dancers, musicians and actors, December Nights will be a full-sensory experience. Each little nook of Balboa Park will offer something fun to do.

"Santa is going to be here in seven locations around the park," said John Bolthouse, Executive Director of Friends of Balboa Park. "There's going to be traditional music from around the world, conveying how other cultures celebrate the holidays."

This year, decorations will be set up to celebrate Hanukkah and Kwanzaa as well.

Beloved traditions, such as the International Christmas Festival at the House of Pacific Relations Cottages, as well as presentations from the San Diego Junior Theatre and the San Diego Civic Youth Ballet, are a couple of highlights.

A favorite for the kids is the historic Balboa Park Carousel, which will be decorated. Tickets are $3 a person.

The carousel has been in Balboa Park since 1922 and is the fastest carousel in the United States: while most only go 7 miles per hour, this one goes 13 miles per hour.

"You'll be able to ride a giraffe, or horse, or tiger as they go around the carousel dressed in holiday garb," added Bolthouse.

In 2017, the Friends of Balboa Park purchased the historic carousel. As its new owner and operator, they will ensure that it remains an historic park landmark for many more years to come.

December Nights started in 1978 as part of "Christmas on the Prado" in Balboa Park, a small holiday celebration put together by a dozen institutions along El Prado. The crowds and event grew over the decades and, in 2002, it was renamed December Nights.

Each year, it signals the start of the festive season in San Diego, drawing families from all over the county to the heart of the city. It continues to be the largest free community event in San Diego. For more information on December Nights 2018, visit the event website.