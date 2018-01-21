What Does a Government Shutdown Mean for San Diego?

Active duty military may not get paid and nonessential personnel might be furloughed. NBC 7's Alex Presha reports.

Congress failed to strike a deal over the weekend to end the government shutdown, which means many federal employees in San Diego will be heading into the unknown Monday.

Active duty military personnel will continue to work – but they may not get paid – and nonessential employees could be furloughed. Also, places like Cabrillo National Monument, which is part of the U.S. National Parks Service, will be closed.

Jonathan Zide, the VP of Marketing at Cabrillo Credit Union, told NBC 7 they are offering a couple different short-term options to furloughed federal employees with zero percent interest.

“This is the time where the rubber meets the road,” he said. “People are afraid and rightfully so.”

Zide said employees won’t feel the impact until their next paycheck, “but the reality is, between the time the furlough starts, we can come up with solutions for them.”

Congress plans to vote on a short-term spending bill to reopen the government at 12 p.m. Monday.

“The hope is that something gets hammered out Monday, and in the best case that it is, these are good conversations to go ahead and have with your financial institution,” Zide added. “Maybe this is short-lived now, but it will happen again, based on what we've seen.”



