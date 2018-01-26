NBC 7's Danielle Radin breaks down what Facebook's new changes mean for you, and how you can still get all your local news updates. (Published 5 hours ago)

What Does Facebook's New Algorithm Mean For Your News Feed?

The next time you login to Facebook expecting to see a local news update from NBC 7, you might notice it's not there.

That's because the social media giant wants to make your experience on the platform more relevant.

A major overhaul of your news feed moves friends and family up and viral videos, news stories and clickbait down.

Facebook says they want to make your feed more personal.

"Over the next year, our team's mission is to help you have deeper, more meaningful interactions with people you care about," said Mark Hull, Director of Product Management at Facebook, in a video released by the company.

Facebook has over 2 billion users worldwide, a 16 percent increase from 2016.

While you will see more from friends and family, you will see less from news organizations like NBC 7: all part of Facebook's new algorithms.

"We'll also consider whether a potential interaction is between two people, or a person and a page," added Hull. "Which are the accounts run by businesses, organizations and public figures."

That means you might be seeing less of us in your news feed.

But you can still get our updates on Facebook by going to our Facebook page, tapping the "Follow" button near the "Like" button, and checking "See First" from the drop down menu.

You can also get all your local news updates on our mobile app. We have localized news updates available for your Amazon Echo as well.

Or if you prefer to read your news instead of listen to it, subscribe to one of our newsletters.