What Are The New Foods at the San Diego County Fair This Year?

If you've gone to the San Diego County Fair, you've probably seen the giant booths for Chicken Charlie's, offering crazy recipes that capture the consumer's attention right away.

This year you can look out for his newest dessert at the Del Mar Fairgrounds: deep-fried crème brûlée.

"I was eating it one day and wondered if I could deep-fry it," said Charlie Boghosian, owner of Chicken Charlie's. "I'm always going through the grocery store looking to see if I can deep-fry foods."

Another new dish this year at Chicken Charlie's is the buffalo chicken chimichanga. It's topped with Flamin' Hot Cheetos dust.

You can also get popular items from past years, like a burrito filled with ramen noodles and Funyuns as well as deep-fried shrimp.

"About 25 years ago I invented the deep-fried oreo," said Boghosian. The concoction is now offered in the frozen food section at Walmart.

Boghosian is a Poway resident with two restaurants in San Diego. He plans to build a third at Seaport Village.

Other new foods at the fair this year are burgers and sandwiches inspired by 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,' a cotton candy ice cream sandwhich, and baklava with bacon.