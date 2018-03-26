Dead Whale Removed From San Diego Beach - NBC 7 San Diego
Dead Whale Removed From San Diego Beach

San Diego lifeguards towed the dead whale from the beach near Torrey Pines to Fiesta Island

By R. Stickney

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    A boat was captured on video towing what appeared to be a dead whale out to sea from the coast near Torrey Pines State Beach. 

    Newschopper 7 recorded the video showing a boat heading west in the ocean between La Jolla and Del Mar around 2 p.m. Monday.

    Lifeguards at Blacks Beach reported the sighting of a beached whale at approximately 11 a.m., officials said. 

    The National Marine Fisheries Service, the government agency that oversees the handling of whales and other protected species, was notified of the discovery. 

    No other information was available.

