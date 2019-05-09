A second round of wet weather was making roadways slick Thursday morning and conditions were expected to worsen through the weekend.

Heavy drizzle was leaving San Diego County roadways slippery ahead of Thursday's morning commute, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

Showers will be sporadic throughout the day and may not last into the afternoon, but cloudy skies will hover over the region throughout the day and into Friday.

Wet weather will really pick up on Saturday, bringing heavier showers through Mother's Day. Parveen said though this is not a heavy rain event for the region, thunderstorms are a possibility.

From Friday to Sunday, up to a half-inch of rain is possible along the coast and inland, up to an inch is possible in the foothills and mountains.

The National Weather Service urged drivers do use caution on the road during this weather period but no watches or warnings were in effect as of Thursday.