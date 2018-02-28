Westview High School Student Overheard Threatening Violence: SDPD - NBC 7 San Diego
Westview High School Student Overheard Threatening Violence: SDPD

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 8:40 AM PST on Feb 28, 2018

    A Westview High School student was taken into custody Tuesday, accused of threatening to shoot up the school, San Diego police confirmed. 

    The unidentified teenager was overheard telling classmates to stay home Wednesday SDPD Acting Capt. Paul Phillips said. 

    Several students reported the comments to school officials, who called the police.

    The suspect was questioned, arrested and booked into juvenile hall, police said. 

    "No weapons have been found at this time," Phillips said. "No other students are believed to be involved and the investigation is ongoing." 

    Phillips has said law enforcement officers are taking threats made verbally or non-verbally, in person or on social media, seriously.  He advised students, parents, and faculty to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

    Westview High School has an enrollment of approximately 2,300 students and is located on Camino del Sur. The campus is part of the Poway Unified School District.

