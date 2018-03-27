Westfield UTC to Start Charging for Parking This Fall

It comes as no surprise to anyone who’s been to Westfield UTC lately that the mall is about to start charging for parking. Ticket kiosks and parking barriers have been visible to shopping entering the parking for months, although they aren’t in use yet.

The change was due in part to people who park at UTC all day while not patronizing the shops, especially nearby UCSD students.

Westfield announced Tuesday a parking rate of $3 per hour will go into effect sometime in the fall. The first two hours will still be free, and Arclight Cinema and 24-Hour Fitness patrons will be able to receive validation for additional free hours. Westfield did not specify how many more hours the validation would be good.

“Westfield research show[s] that this will accommodate nearly 85 percent of existing customer visits,” a statement on their website said.

UTC is also constructing a new five-level parking garage with “park assist technology,” involving red and green lights that direct drivers to available spots. A new, four-lane valet drive-up will soon be available on La Jolla Drive and there is a new designated Uber drop-off and pick-up station near Room &Board.

Malls such as Fashion Valley and Mission Valley still offer free parking.



