TTwo suspects are missing and two were arrested after stealing cell phones from federal agents at a restaurant in Westfield Mission Valley mall, police said.

The federal agents were having a working dinner at the Panera Bread restaurant in Westfield Mission Valley on Camino De La Reina when four suspects snatched their cell phones and took off running just before 5:30 p.m., SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.

The two agents began to chase the suspects on foot and called the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) for backup, Sharki said. Police caught up with one suspect, a minor, near the Broken Yolk Cafe and In-n-Out Burger on Camino Del Este. The suspect and a second minor were taken into custody, Sharki said.

The remaining suspects have not been accounted for. It was unclear if the agents' cell phones were recovered.

Police remained on scene at about 6:30 p.m. searching for the two missing suspects.

NBC 7 Newschopper footage of the scene showed a heavy police presence outside a Staples office supply store at the corner of Camino De La Reina and Camino Del Este. More officers could be spotted less than a mile away, near the San Diego River south of Westfield Mission Valley.

"It's pretty sad but I'm surprised," neighborhood resident Mary Diaz said. "We live in Mission Valley and we've been robbed a couple times."

NBC 7 looked into crime data within a half-mile radius of the Panera Bread and found that 159 crimes, including robbery, burglary, theft and larceny, and vehicle break-ins were reported in the last three months.

Investigators are still reviewing security camera footage from nearby businesses to try and get a better look at the suspects.

Early reports indicated that a federal agent had his gun stolen. SDPD later stated neither agent lost their gun.

No other information was available.

