A car parked on an Escondido sinkhole was sucked in as the hole grew overnight. NBC 7's Audra Stafford was there as crews pulled it out. (Published 57 minutes ago)

A sinkhole that formed after a water main ruptured in an Escondido neighborhood Tuesday morning swallowed a car parked along the street, filling the car's interior with muddy water that could be seen pouring from the windows.

A water main broke before dawn along the 500 block of West 7th Avenue, east of Interstate 15. Water flooded the streets, surrounding parked cars and even seeping into some homes. The ordeal created a muddy mess for residents as they woke up for the day.

As a part of the street buckled under the heavy, muddy water, a sinkhole formed. A black sedan parked near the sinkhole rolled into the dent in the street. The car wound up with its front bumper down inside the sinkhole, its rear sticking straight into the air.

It was a wild sight for residents.

“The car that was flipped over at the corner of the street – that’s pretty bad,” a neighbor told NBC 7.

Just after 6 a.m., a tow truck was hitching the car and working to pull it out of the sinkhole. As the car was removed, brown water could be seen and heard gushing from its windows.

NBC 7 spoke with the owner of the car – 16-year-old Linsey Cervantes – who, understandably, was shocked. The teenager had recently gotten the car for her birthday. One minute it was parked on the street, the next, it was inside the sinkhole.

“At first, I just didn’t know how to feel,” Cervantes told NBC 7. “I came outside, I saw what was going on and when I came out, (my car) was just like this.”

Cervantes said the car’s alarm was going off – without sound, just vibrating. She and her mom were able to grab insurance papers, her school ID card and other belongings out of the car before it flooded.

After that, although Cervantes said the car looked stable, she said police told her not to get near it because the sinkhole was deep.

Then, it happened.

“At first when I just saw it be lifted just a little from the back, I was like, ‘What the heck? What’s going to happen?’ After time, it just kept going up and it was like just almost half-way down. I actually thought it was going to flip, but it didn’t,” the teen added.

Meanwhile, other residents of West 7th Avenue also had major clean-up to do, including a family who said their house was flooded by water from the broken main.

A woman who has lived in the area with her family for the past 19 years told NBC 7 water crept into her home, making its way into her living room, kitchen and even the bedrooms.

“We don’t really know what’s going on but there’s water all over our house,” she told NBC 7, adding that she planned to take photos of the damage so that she could document the incident and file an insurance claim.

“It’s a disaster; I don’t know how this happened,” she added.

The woman’s daughter said construction had been going on at the corner of the street, but they weren’t sure if that had anything to do with the water main break.

She said the morning had been much more eventful than usual.

“I just thought I was going to wake up and go to school, but I woke up to this, and now I have to clean and make sure (everything’s good),” she explained.

Escondido’s water department, firefighters and police were at the scene investigating the water main break, trying to keep the area safe.