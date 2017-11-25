Residents of an apartment complex on W. 6th Avenue in Escondido lost their garages, carports and even cars in the fire.

Residents of an Escondido apartment complex awakened Saturday to sounds of loud booms – which some said sounded like gunfire – as flames consumed carports, garages and parked cars.

“I remember a loud boom, being afraid it was gunshots,” Escondido resident Monique Rodriguez explained. “Then I heard another boom, really thinking it was gunshots, so I got up out of bed and by the time I got to my door, there was another boom, and when I opened the door the flames were just ridiculously high.”

The fire sparked at around 3:40 a.m. in the alley of an 8-unit apartment complex on W. 6th Avenue. Flames tore through several carports and garages, destroying an SUV and damaging other cars.

The fire then spread to two apartment units where residents had just seconds to gather themselves and run to safety. All residents were able to safely evacuate.

“It seems like nobody knows what happened yet, but my dad's truck was parked right behind the apartments and it exploded, and that makes the whole thing worse,” one resident told NBC 7.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews spent Saturday repairing a downed power line and damaged power pole impacted by the fire. Surrounding homes were without power for most of the day.

Residents of the complex spent the day sifting through their belongings, many of the items burned beyond recognition.

For now, the units have been declared unsafe to enter, so the residents were left displaced. The Escondido Fire Department has not said how or where the fire started, as the investigation is ongoing.