A man was arrested Thursday at a bank in Solana Beach after he told everyone inside to get on the floor and to call the sheriff’s department.

The bizarre incident happened around 9 a.m. at a Wells Fargo located at 245 Santa Helena. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) received several 911 calls from inside the bank reporting the man calling out orders.

The SDSO said the man never made demands for money from the tellers. He did not have a weapon.

After witnesses called 911, the man waited at the bank for deputies to arrive. He was arrested without incident, officials said.

The bank was closed immediately following the incident.

Further details were not immediately released. It is unclear, at this point, what type of charges the suspect might face.