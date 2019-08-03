An excessive heat warning and a heat advisory are in effect this weekend for the San Diego desert regions and San Diego County Valleys, the National Weather Service said, as hot temperatures sweep the rest of the county.

The NWS in San Diego said the excessive heat warning impacts Borrego Springs, an unincorporated desert region in San Diego County located about 90 miles northeast of downtown San Diego, and Banning, among other Southern California communities.

The warning will remain in effect through 8 p.m. Monday with temperatures expected to reach 120 degrees. The hottest temperatures are expected between Sunday and Monday, NWS said.

“We are in the midst of a heatwave, which will be even hotter Sunday and Monday as those temperatures peak,” said NBC 7 Meteorologist Brooke Landau.

The NWS in San Diego said the heat advisory impacts Ramona, an unincorporated community in San Diego County located about 36 miles northeast of downtown San Diego, and Valley Center.

The advisory will also remain in effect until 8 p.m. Monday with temperatures expected to reach 103 degrees.

An excessive heat warning or heat advisory is issued when there is a risk for heat illness. The NWS advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun.