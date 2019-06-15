Weekend Closure for I-5 Off-Ramp to Balboa Avenue

The Interstate 5 off-ramp to Balboa Avenue will be closed this weekend as construction continues for a Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) route to connect Old Town to University City.

The off-ramp will be closed June 14-17. The closure will begin on June 14 at 9 p.m. and end on June 17 at 5 a.m. for the Mid-Coast Trolley Project.

Lane restrictions will be in place on Balboa Avenue/Garnet Avenue between Mission Bay Drive and Moraga Avenue during the closure, to allow for one lane of travel in each direction. One lane of eastbound traffic will be shifted to westbound Balboa Avenue/Garnet Avenue.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and detours will be posted.

This is continuing work for the installation of a permanent traffic signal at the intersection of the off-ramp and Balboa Avenue. Following the weekend closure, the traffic signal is anticipated to become operational, and the improved off-ramp will open to traffic.

The Mid-Coast Trolley Project began in Fall 2016 and is expected to be operational in 2021. Last January, the bridge that connects La Jolla to UC San Diego was unveiled.

The project in its entirety was expected to cost an estimated $2 billion, according to SANDAG. The project is funded by the Federal Transportation Administration and TransNet, the regional half-cent sales tax for transportation administered by SANDAG.

For more information visit the Keep San Diego Moving website.