Weather Shift Brings Blustery Winds, Chance of Rain
Zuckerberg Testifies for 2nd Day
Weather Shift Brings Blustery Winds, Chance of Rain

By Thursday morning, a few light showers may fall

By Christina Bravo

Published 2 hours ago

    Jodi Kodesh's Morning Forecast for Wednesday, April 11th, 2018

    Following two days of summerlike heat comes a reversal in weather Wednesday — temperatures will drop significantly, powerful winds will whip the mountains and deserts, and a chance of showers returns. 

    NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said a fast-moving air mass from the north will usher in cooler air Wednesday, dropping temperatures nearly 10 to 15 degrees. 

    The system will increase winds in the evening. A National Weather Service (NWS) high wind watch was elevated to a warning, which will be in effect from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 11 p.m. Thursday. 

    While coast and inland valley locations will be very breezy, with wind gusts to 25 mph, mountain and desert cities could see more dangerous winds. The NWS said wind gusts could reach 70 miles per hour. 

    Sustained winds in those areas will come from the west, at 25 to 35 mph. Wind gusts in those areas could reach 60 mph. Driving may be difficult. Blowing sand and debris may reduce visibility.

    By Thursday morning, a few light showers may fall.

    "This particular system is moisture starved, so we are not expecting much precipitation," said Kodesh. "While we may get a few light showers or sprinkles early Thursday morning, the wind will be a bigger weather story."

    Kodesh says sunshine and summerlike heat will return by Friday and is expected to stay for the weekend.

