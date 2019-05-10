As fire officials gather to discuss wildfire preparedness, one official wants homeowners to know crews wont stick around if the threat is too great. NBC 7's Steven Luke reports.

We Will Leave If Risk Is Too Great, Firefighters Warn Residents

What to Know In 2003, San Diego County had the worst fire season in the state.

In 2014, wildfires burned almost exclusively west of Interstate 15.

Residents of San Diego County can consider themselves warned. There is a growing risk of a catastrophic wildfire following a very wet winter with unusually large amounts of fuel and Cal Fire leaders want residents to have a plan in place for their families and their pets.

CAL FIRE along with the U.S. Forest Service and other local, state and federal fire and emergency officials met Friday in San Diego.

Chief Tony Mecham took the opportunity to talk about defensible space and planning ahead, saying in effect, don't think that firefighters will be able to save everything for you.

“I need to be very clear. The lives of our firefighters also matter. And when we determine that there is no life threat in that home and the risk to our personnel exceeds the acceptable risk, we are going to leave,” Mecham said.

Joining local firefighters was Thom Porter, Director of Cal Fire.

Porter grew up in Julian and knows well the risk of damaging fires in the back-country areas of San Diego County.

However, location doesn't make much of a difference if fires were to spark in Santa Ana conditions.

“It doesn’t matter if you live on the beach or on the desert sands, wildfire can come and touch you in some way,” Porter said.

Following the devastation of last year, Cal Fire is working on new ways to help protect residents from wildfires.

Currently, they plan add more than 100 back country monitoring cameras throughout the state.

Also, they are working with the California National Guard to get imagery that’s near real-time so fire officials can watch fires as they grow and evacuate people more quickly.

Supervisor Dianne Jacob (District 2) said the county has spent more than $500 million to improve local emergency services since the devastating Cedar Fire in 2003.

"We all know how bad it can get here so we're bringing more muscle to the fight," she said.

The county will launch a grant program to encourage homeowners to install fire resistant materials to their homes and is stepping up defensible space inspections, she said.

Jacob wanted all residents to register for reverse 911 calls through ReadySanDiego.org.