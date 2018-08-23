Ways You Can Prevent Bank Fraud From Happening To You

Thieves and scammers want your money. What better place for them to target than your bank, and your online bank passwords.

NBC 7 Responds has some tips to help prevent those scam artists from taking your money and some tips on what you should do when you spot fraudulent charges.

Watch this video for a quick easy guide on preventing bank fraud.

Preventing Bank Fraud

(Published 2 hours ago)

The first tip: Check you account regularly.

“You need to be alert,” says Phyllis Adamo from Chase Bank is San Diego. “I check my account everyday.”

And, if you do notice something strange then report it immediately to your bank.

“If something is unusual or it looks like misuse of your card, we need to know right away so we can verify with you and if it’s not you, we’ll shut you down right away,” says Adamo.

In fact, most banks give customers 90-days to report fraudulent charges.

If any theft occurs at the ATM, then you should file a police report.

While following that advice should be enough to keep someone from swiping cash from your bank account, it’s not the only action you can take.

If you followed your bank's guidelines and they still turn down your claim, file a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.