A geyser of water was sent into the air after a car struck a hydrant in Mission Valley Sunday.

The crash happened at 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mission Center Road and Westside Drive, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) said.

It was not clear what caused the car to crash into the hydrant. Water could be seen shooting about 25 feet into the air.

The SDFD was en route to the scene.

No other information was available.