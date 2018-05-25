Water Slide Wedding Kicks off Aquatica San Diego Season

It's a wet and wild love story you'll only hear about on NBC7.com. (Published 18 minutes ago)

A San Diego couple redefined what it means to “take the plunge."

Ilene Engel and Hugh Rothman decided to tie the knot on Tassie’s Twister water ride at Aquatica San Diego Friday morning.

They exchanged vows at the top of the water slide and then plummeted 75 feet into a funnel that’s six stories tall.

They screamed, “I do,” all the way down.

Although in bathing suits, Ilene wore a veil and Hugh donned a bow tie.



Hugh’s daughter officiated the wedding, and Ilene’s son recorded the whole thing.

Three months into dating, the couple went on a cruise to the Bahamas. At the top of the ship’s water slide, they realized “this was for real and forever." They decided to recreate that moment for their big day.

Ilene and Hugh met on JDate, a Jewish dating service, in September 2016. Hugh proposed a year later.

Ilene, 51, is a special education technician, and Hugh, 55, is a software engineer.

The matrimony marks the opening of Aquatica San Diego’s 2018 season, which starts May 25 and ends October 28.