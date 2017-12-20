Water, Sewer Rates Increase In Poway - NBC 7 San Diego
Water, Sewer Rates Increase In Poway

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    Water and sewer rates for people who live in Poway will increase January 1.

    The city council voted unanimously to increase the water use rate by 3.5 percent at its meeting Tuesday evening. 

    Sewer use rates will go up 4.5 percent. 

    The average residential bi-monthly bill will increase by about nine dollars.

    The City of Poway said the rate hike will cover its increased cost to buy water from the San Diego County Water Authority. 

    The money will also be used for improvements to the city's water and sewer systems.

