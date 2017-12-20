Water, Sewer Rates Increase In Poway

Water and sewer rates for people who live in Poway will increase January 1,

The city council voted unanimously to increase the water use rate by 3.5 percent at its meeting Tuesday evening.

Sewer use rates will go up 4.5 percent.

The average residential bi-monthly bill will increase by about nine dollars.

Water and sewer rates for people who live in Poway will increase January 1.



The city council voted unanimously to increase the water use rate by 3.5 percent at its meeting Tuesday evening.

Sewer use rates will go up 4.5 percent.

The average residential bi-monthly bill will increase by about nine dollars.

The City of Poway said the rate hike will cover its increased cost to buy water from the San Diego County Water Authority.

Breaking Motorcyclist Killed in Mira Mesa

The money will also be used for improvements to the city's water and sewer systems.