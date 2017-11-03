Water Gushes Into Street After Main Breaks in Lakeside

News chopper video of water gushing onto Winter Gardens Boulevard in Lakeside where a water main broke Friday morning. (Published 32 minutes ago)

A water main ruptured in a Lakeside neighborhood Friday morning sending water gushing into the air and the streets.

Officials said the water main broke around 8:20 a.m. along Winter Gardens Boulevard. News helicopter footage showed a steady stream of water shooting upwards from the impacted water main. Commuters drove by, trying to avoid the water.

The Lakeside Fire Department and the Padre Dam Municipal Water District are investigating the cause of the ruptured pipe and how to go about making repairs.

