Water Main Break Shuts Down Busy Santee Intersection

More than 200 recycled water customers will be without power until the damage is assessed and repaired

By Samantha Tatro

    The scene at Mission Gorge Road in Santee

    A ruptured 16-inch recycled water pipeline has shut down a busy Santee intersection as crews work to repair the damage. 

    Authorities closed Mission Gorge Road at Fanita Road Tuesday evening around 7 p.m. when a pipeline broke, leaving water flooding the intersection. 

    Roughly 240 recycle water customers will be without water for a period of time until the pipeline is repaired, according to Melissa McChesney, a communications officer at the Padre Dam Water District. 

    Recycled water is used for irrigation and outdoor purposes, McChesney said, and not for things like drinking, showering or cooking. 

    Crews will begin digging up the road to determine the extent of the damage. 

    No further information is available. 

    Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

