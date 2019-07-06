A water main break in National City Saturday morning prompted police to shut down access to surrounding streets.

The water main broke just after 7:15 a.m. on the 1300 block of westbound East 8th Street, between M and N avenues. Soon, the National City Police Department shut down East 8th Street between M and N avenues; part of the roadway was flooded.

Police expected the road closures to last all day; traffic in that area will be detoured.

The NCPD said the Sweetwater Authority would work to stabilize the rupture so crews could then begin repairing the water main.

No other information was available.

