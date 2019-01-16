Water Leak and Possible Sinkhole Reported in Ocean Beach

Several agencies were responding to a water main break in Ocean Beach. (Published 17 minutes ago)

Several agencies were called to the scene of what was reported as a water main break with a sinkhole in Ocean Beach.

The San Diego Police Department said water was coming from underneath the street near Narragansett Avenue and Froude Street.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue firefighter told NBC 7 there were concerns the street could buckle and cause potholes. Two valves were closed off.

No homes appeared to be affected by the leak and no injuries were reported, SDFD said.

SDPD said it was reported to them at about 11:30 a.m. as a "large water main break" and a city of San Diego spokesperson said they also had a report of a sinkhole.

Crews with the city's Public Works Department also responded to the scene.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.