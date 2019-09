More videos (1 of 9)

San Diego Police are responding to reports of a water main break in North Park.

A water line appeared to be broken on 30th Street and North Park Way in North Park at about 5 p.m.

It is spraying water into businesses and around the road, SDPD Officer Robert Heims said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue is also responding.

No other information was available.

