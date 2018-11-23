Water Main Break Shuts Down Traffic in Hillcrest

Water rushed down the streets of an area in Hillcrest Friday morning, leading police to shut down traffic.

A possible water main break was reported at around 7:45 a.m. at 3rd and Pennsylvania avenues. The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said water was leaking through the pavement and quickly moving down the street.

Officers blocked off the area at 3rd, Pennsylvania and Robinson avenues and water crews were called to the scene to help control the water.

At this point, there is no report of damage.

