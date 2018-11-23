Water Main Break Shuts Down Traffic in Hillcrest - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Water Main Break Shuts Down Traffic in Hillcrest

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change
    NBC 7

    Water rushed down the streets of an area in Hillcrest Friday morning, leading police to shut down traffic.

    A possible water main break was reported at around 7:45 a.m. at 3rd and Pennsylvania avenues. The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said water was leaking through the pavement and quickly moving down the street.

    Officers blocked off the area at 3rd, Pennsylvania and Robinson avenues and water crews were called to the scene to help control the water. 

    At this point, there is no report of damage.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices