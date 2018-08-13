Water Main Break Floods Midway Home with Water and Mud

A water main break caused evacuations in the Midway District Monday. NBC 7's Omari Fleming is at one of the homes devastated by the water. (Published 6 minutes ago)

A water main running along a hillside between two residential streets burst Monday flooding at least one Midway District home below with water and mud.

The main broke between Larga Circle and Oleander Drive around 2:30 p.m.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Ed Kinnamon told NBC 7 four homes on Larga Circle were evacuated. At least one of those homes were damaged and the other three could be damaged as well.

SDFD said minutes later that 10 homes were evacuated.

Broken water pipe on Larga Circle in Loma Portal. Ten homes evacuated. SDFD crews on scene and waiting for a City engineer to assess the hillside and soil conditions. One home has a couple feet of mud inside. 📷E. Kinnamon pic.twitter.com/i2E1e4coYY — SDFD (@SDFD) August 13, 2018

Larga Circle resident Bill McGuigan saw the whole thing unfold and described the frightening moment to NBC 7.

"Suddenly I saw all the ice plants come sliding down the hill and then suddenly a gush of water came flowing down," Bill McGuigan said. "It was just mud that came flowing down and it kept coming down and it started seeping into the house. It started seeping into the rooms and started going up and up and up, so I got out of the house," McGuigan added.

Emergency crews were in the process of shutting off the water, Kinnamon said.

Soil and structure engineers were called to the scene to assess possible erosion threats, according to Kinnamon.

No other information was available.

