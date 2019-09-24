Water Main Break Floods Hillcrest Street

A water main break in Hillcrest overnight sent water shooting into the air and flooded the streets before city crews could cap it.

Crews were called to clean up the mess at the intersection of 7th and Robinson avenues at about 11:30 p.m. A large hole was created so that repair workers could reach the main break.

Repairs continued to be made through 6 a.m. and crews said it would take at least another hour until they could get the hole patched up.

There was no word on the cause of the main break.

Footage sent in by NBC 7 viewer Dakota showed water shooting at least 20 feet into the air.

At the scene, cars were sitting in several inches of water. It was not clear if the flooding caused any damage.

The intersection of 7th and Robinson would be closed until at least 7 a.m.

No other information was available.

