Sinkhole Caused by Water Main Break Near Lakeside

Multiple agencies responded to a water main break near Lakeside that caused a sinkhole, Thursday night. NBC 7's Jackie Crea has more. (Published Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019)

Multiple agencies responded to a water main break near Lakeside that caused a sinkhole, Thursday night.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a water main break near Ridge Hill Road and Cordial Road in the unincorporated area of El Cajon near Lakeside around 7 p.m.

Lakeside Fire Department was able to shut off the water but SDSO Lt. Michelle Craig said the street was beginning to cave in.

When NBC 7 crews arrived on scene they saw that a sinkhole had formed on Cordial Rd. in front of a home.

Officials said a 16 inch pipe of Cordial Rd. burst causing the water main break.

Officials are expected to finish a temporary fix with a pipe and a pump around 3 a.m.

180 customers are without water in the neighborhood, and residents were advised of a boil-water advisory until they repair the pipe and test the water, Padre Dam Municipal Water District said.

The broken pipe will be sent to a 3rd party to analyze what went wrong.

Lakeside Fire Department also responded to the scene.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.