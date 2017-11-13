Water Main Break Causes Sinkhole Closing I-5 Ramp at Mission Bay Drive for Hours

A water main break has prompted the closure of the Interstate 5 off-ramp to Mission Bay Drive and Garnet Avenue.

California Highway Patrol officers were called to Mission Bay Drive and Damon Avenue in Pacific Beach at 12:30 p.m. for a water main break and a sinkhole.

This is the main route into the Pacific Beach community for those commuters traveling south on I-5.

The 30-inch transmission water pipeline was capped at about 1:30 p.m. according to Arian Collins, Public Information Officer for the City of San Diego.

Several parts of the city were reporting low water pressure at the time of the repairs, Collins said, but the pressure should be returning to normal.

Three businesses were without water service as of 3 p.m.

There is no estimate on when all repairs will be complete, Collins said.

