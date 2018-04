The water was finally shut off after a line broke at Marlborough Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. sending water pouring down the street.

The San Diego Water Authority was unable to stop the water for more than an hour because they had to shut down a larger main line first.

The break did not affect any homes and the cause of the problem isn’t yet known.

The water was shut off around 10 a.m.