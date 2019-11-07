Lake Levels Not Representative of Water Supply: Water Authority

Lake Hodges is one of the many reservoirs around the county where water levels have rapidly declined.

Right now the lake is holding only 39.7% of its capacity. San Diego has not seen rain in more than eight months and weather trends will keep the county dry through most of November, so it won’t be filing up any time soon.

Escondido native Michelle Espinoza said she’s noticed how low the lake has gotten and questions whether water restrictions are on the horizon. But officials say levels don’t always tell the whole story.

“Just because a reservoir may look low, that isn’t indicative of water supplies,” a spokesperson from the San Diego County Water Authority said. “Often, reservoirs are lowered in advance of the rainy season to provide room to capture runoff.”

Late Rainy Season May Prolong Fire Season

San Diego will stay dry longer than usual this fall. NBC 7's Llarisa Abreu has more. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019)

Local photographer Brian Caldwell has noticed the rise and fall of the lake levels, too. He said it’s harmed the birds that lay their eggs close to the lake’s shoreline.

Despite the ongoing dry spell the county is not experiencing any drought, although that may change if stormy weather doesn’t come soon.