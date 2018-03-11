Water Contact Closure Expanded to Include the Silver Strand - NBC 7 San Diego
Water Contact Closure Expanded to Include the Silver Strand

Flows from Tijuana River mouth may be moving north

By Brie Stimson

Published 2 hours ago

    The County of San Diego, Department of Environmental Health has expanded the existing water contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge shoreline north and Imperial Beach shorelines, to now include Silver Strand shorelines.

    This weekend’s rain has caused sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River to enter the Tijuana Estuary and the Imperial Beach shoreline is likely contaminated.

    Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until field measurements indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.

    Water Closures are often issued near the border after rainfall due to contamination from the Tijuana River flowing north.


      

