A water contact closure issued earlier this week for the shoreline of the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge due to contaminated water was extended to include all of Imperial Beach Friday, according to the County of San Diego.

Sewer-contaminated runoff from the Tijuana Estuary has been entering the Tijuana River due to the recent rainfall, prompting the water contact closure, the county said.

The beach area from Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach to the International Border was included in the closure issued Tuesday.

On Friday, that was expanded to include all from Imperial Beach.

Sewage spills caused south county beaches to be closed last week as well. Several animals were reported to have washed onto Imperial Beach Friday due to the spills, according to Border Patrol agents.

Agents reported a dolphin, sea lion and two seals were found dead on the shore.

Signs will be posted until ocean water is determined to be safe for recreational use.

